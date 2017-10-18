Scott Disick is making sure Sofia Richie feels like a queen wherever their love story goes.

Ever since the Hollywood pair sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May, fans have noticed one very important thing about this relationship: They sure love to travel the world together.

This past weekend, the pair jetted off from Los Angeles to Italy where they are currently enjoying an extended stay.

"Scott went along to support Sofia on an Adidas trip. After her event in Milan, they decided to spend some time in Venice," a source shared with us. "They are like best friends, but they also have a lot of affection and physical chemistry. They laughed a lot and love being together."

On the agenda were gondola rides, walks along the canals, eating and selfie taking. The pair also enjoyed a private boat ride that ended with a tour of the Santa Maria Della Salute Basilica.