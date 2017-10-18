McKayla Maroney has the support of her former Fierce Five teammates in wake of her recent allegations of sexual abuse against a former USA Gymnastics doctor.

In a letter shared on social media early Wednesday, inspired by the #MeToo Twitter campaign, the 21-year-old Olympic gymnast accused Dr. Larry Nassar of molesting her when she was a young teen while he served as a physician for the U.S. Women's National Gymnastics Team and Olympic Team. He has not responded to Maroney's claims but does face separate sexual assault charges, which he has denied.

"My heart breaks for McKayla, my teammate and friend who has suffered from these terrible acts of sexual abuse during her career," Jordyn Wieber, who competed with Maroney in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, said in a statement to E! News. "Although I personally haven't suffered any physical assault or sexual abuse while competing as a gymnast, my heart goes out to McKayla and the victims like her who have endured this abuse of power. We need to speak out and stand up for change. I am proud of McKayla for sharing her story and inspiring others to do so."

"So sad and heartbreaking that this happened to you Mack. I'm here for you and I support you," Wieber tweeted earlier.

"@McKaylaMaroney love you girls!!!!!!!" former Fierce Five teammate Aly Raisman wrote in response.

She also tweeted, "100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!!"

Fellow former Fierce Five teammate Kyla Ross tweeted in response to Maroney's post, "Heartbreaking that things like this can happen in this world...My heart goes out to you mac & all those affected by such tragic events."