Judd, who was quoted in the Times' initial investigative report, said she was glad the conversation that women in Hollywood had been having for years had finally gone public. Jessica Chastainsaid she had been warned about Weinstein but had to eventually work with him once when a director insisted. Kate Winslet, who says she purposely didn't thank Weinstein when she won her Best Actress Oscar because working with him on The Reader had been a nightmare (for various other reasons), admitted to hearing rumors and hoping that they weren't true. "I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumors, maybe we have all been naïve," Winslet said. "And it makes me so angry. There must be 'no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world."

And the women who say they experienced mistreatment firsthand, like Paltrow and Judd, have gotten their lumps too, from those whose knee-jerk response was to blame them for not getting the word out. Though plenty of women did. They warned each other, they told friends and loved ones and word got around, and eventually it wasn't a secret at all. It shouldn't be up to women, especially women who have been violated, to be left with the burden of dealing with something "correctly."

But whether one was previously aware or not of the existence of whisper networks—women advising fellow women about how to protect themselves if they have to interact with people like Weinstein—certain behaviors can easily remain more of a trope than a reality if it hasn't happened to you. And even if it has, or you heard specifically about it happening to someone else and you fully believed it, it is inexplicably hard to take on a patriarchal system all by yourself. Even if you're a man, there will be more men (and perhaps some women too) who don't want you upsetting the status quo or otherwise rocking the boat.

Which is why so many people—most people—don't even try. Sexual assault and intimidation is all about making the victim feel small, powerless and insignificant—and all too often, it works.

In the wake of Weinstein's unmasking as more than a bogeyman, but a true vestige of the way things should never be again, it certainly seems as if it's impossible to go backward. Even if we don't rocket forward immediately, these days of unabashed sharing and proffered support at least make it feel like a page has been turned. Executive task forces are being assembled, people are resigning, Hollywood (and beyond) is feeling the pressure.

But it will take more than women speaking up about what we already knew, that harassment and worse goes on all the time, for real change to take place. If men are still either inclined to not believe women's stories, or don't have the wherewithal to oppose what they know is wrong and insist that it's unacceptable, we're right back where we started. Here's hoping that all of the guys who have spoken out in solidarity, in agreement that a certain way of doing business must end, don't go back to being silent observers. We of course would love to be able to do it all on our own, but we're going to need a little help.