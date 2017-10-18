Christina El Moussa Breaks Up With Doug Spedding as He Enters Rehab

It's over for Christina El Moussa and Doug Spedding.
The Flip or Flop star has split with her businessman boyfriend Spedding, who has also entered rehab. In Touch reported the breakup Wednesday, adding that Spedding entered in-patient rehab for "addiction issues."
Of the report a source tells E! News, "Christina supports Doug's decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery."
A second insider adds, "Doug has had a huge history of drug and alcohol abuse and Christina was warned when they first started dating. It has gotten pretty bad this past month and Christina's friends urged her to end the relationship."
The source continues, "She absolutely has no tolerance for any substance abuse, especially around her kids. She is disappointed and really liked Doug but knows this is for the best. Christina is still there for him while he getting treatment but is very upset."
In Touch reported that in 2011, Spedding "was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being caught with methamphetamine." He then reportedly completed a diversion program. Additionally, the publication obtained court documents back in June that showed Spedding "has had not only a felony drug arrest, but arrests for domestic violence against Nicole Doucette," the mother of his twins, and that he has "broken restraining and stay-away orders."
El Moussa and Spedding were first spotted together in June while out on a date night. The next month, the duo was photographed getting cozy on the Fourth of July while out on El Moussa's boat in Newport, Calif.
El Moussa was previously married to co-star Tarek El Moussa, but the couple separated in Dec. 2016. They have two children together.
E! News has reached out to Spedding for comment.