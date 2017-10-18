Christina El Moussa Breaks Up With Doug Spedding as He Enters Rehab

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

Anna Faris Spotted on Multiple Dinner Dates Following Separation From Chris Pratt

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Around the World With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: Relive the Couple's Romantic Getaways

It's over for Christina El Moussa and Doug Spedding.

The Flip or Flop star has split with her businessman boyfriend Spedding, who has also entered rehab. In Touch reported the breakup Wednesday, adding that Spedding entered in-patient rehab for "addiction issues."

Of the report a source tells E! News, "Christina supports Doug's decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery."

A second insider adds, "Doug has had a huge history of drug and alcohol abuse and Christina was warned when they first started dating. It has gotten pretty bad this past month and Christina's friends urged her to end the relationship."

Read

Cue the Fireworks! Christina El Moussa Cozies Up to New Beau Doug Spedding on Fourth of July

Christina El Moussa, Doug

APEX/MEGA

The source continues, "She absolutely has no tolerance for any substance abuse, especially around her kids. She is disappointed and really liked Doug but knows this is for the best. Christina is still there for him while he getting treatment but is very upset."

In Touch reported that in 2011, Spedding "was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being caught with methamphetamine." He then reportedly completed a diversion program. Additionally, the publication obtained court documents back in June that showed Spedding "has had not only a felony drug arrest, but arrests for domestic violence against Nicole Doucette," the mother of his twins, and that he has "broken restraining and stay-away orders."

El Moussa and Spedding were first spotted together in June while out on a date night. The next month, the duo was photographed getting cozy on the Fourth of July while out on El Moussa's boat in Newport, Calif.

El Moussa was previously married to co-star Tarek El Moussa, but the couple separated in Dec. 2016. They have two children together.

E! News has reached out to Spedding for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina El Moussa , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.