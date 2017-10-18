How to Wear Rihanna's Fenty Holiday Collection for Your Next Party

Watch our tutorial above and follow the steps below!

Step 1: Prep your skin, using the Artis Elite Collection Smoke Brush

Step 2: Apply Mars On Fire from the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Galaxy Eye Shadow Palette on the upper eyelid.

Step 3: Brush Meteor Crush around the edges and under the eye.

Step 4: Dip brush in Sun Burst and place just under the crease of the top lip and onto the bottom lid. Don't cover the entire upper lip.

Step 5: Blend the shadows on the top and bottom. Pro tip: Spray a small amount of facial spray, like the Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray, on your brush before you dip it in the eyeshadow to deepen the pigmentation.

Step 7: Finish the look with Giorgio Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Classic Mascara.

This red smokey eye will ensure you shine bright like a diamond at any holiday party.