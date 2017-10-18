Billy Joel Expecting Second Child With Wife Alexis

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
There's another baby on the way for the Piano Man!
Billy Joel and his wife of two years, Alexis Roderick, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm. According to the singer's rep, the baby is due in November.
The singer broke the news when he introduced his expectant wife during an interview with The Belfast Telegraph.
"This one is pretty good," he told the outlet of his 2-year-old daughter, Della Rose. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will."
In addition to the toddler, Joel is also dad to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. While his first child is all grown up, the 68-year-old recently opened up on Harry about life with a little one again.
"It's a hoot," Joel told host Harry Connick Jr. "It's a lot of fun."
"She comes in every morning, wakes me up, throws my shorts on the bed," he said of Della. "I think she might be a musician, too...She picks up melody and she sings in key."
Well, look out, Billy, because you might have yet another singer in your family soon!
Congratulations to the mom and dad!