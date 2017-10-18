Jones has not responded to the group's statement. Before it was issued, she clarified her "prostitution ring" remarks in detail in an exclusive interview with E! News, saying she was sexually harassed by record executives while she was in the Pussycat Dolls. She also said she had spoken about her abuse before.

"What is the difference between taking a job for sexual favors or taking money for sexual favors?" she said. "To me there really is no difference. It's accepting something for something else. It's a transaction."

She said the sexual harassment would happen "fairly frequently with different executives," mostly in vehicles.

"If you get dropped off, because you have a car that picks you up, and you're going to an event, and everybody's at the event, at the end of the night then our boss would say, 'Oh so-and-so is gonna take you home.' And you're like, 'Oh, OK...inappropriate, but OK,'" Jones said.

"At the time I think being so young, you thought it was weird, but then you didn't have a car, so he did, everyone's getting a ride with somebody and I didn't drive at the time, so I didn't think, 'Well, this is gonna end bad' each time," she continued. "But each time it did. Each time it was a conversation of, 'I'm tired' or 'I have a boyfriend' or, you know, 'Please stop,' you know, if they're getting physical with you. So it's inappropriate. I mean, any which way around it, it's inappropriate, whether it's physical or verbal discussion of what the gentleman might want. It's inappropriate."

Jones said a personal business associate told her to "just do it" when approached by executives and that she later fired him.

She also said other members of the Pussycat Dolls did choose to succumb to executives' advances, which she said was "heartbreaking."