It wouldn't be an episode of This Is Us without a twist to either leave viewers with their mouths agape or scratching their heads trying to figure out how it fits into the larger story of the Pearson family. The Tuesday, Oct. 17 twist was a mouth agape twist. Spoilers ahead for "Still There."

The episode, the fourth in season two, ended with Kate (Chrissy Metz), at the doctor…for a pre-natal checkup! Surprise! Kate is pregnant.

"Surprise!!! Our poppy seed is now a little lentil," she tweeted.

Talk about a surprise twist. It was even a surprise to Metz's real-life family. When asked by a fan on Twitter how hard it was to keep the secret to herself, Metz said, "Beyond difficult! My real family didn't even have a clue."