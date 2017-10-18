Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Expecting Baby No. 2

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are expecting their second child.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress debuted her baby bump at the Birks Jewellery UK Launch Party at Canada House on Oct. 16 in London, England. She wore a gorgeous, long-sleeved pink dress by Emilia Wickstead. She also wore her hair up and donned pretty hoop earrings.

Haddock revealed her first pregnancy on the red carpet, too. Although she and her Hunger Games hubby didn't formally announce they were pregnant, a growing baby bump could be spotted underneath her off-white jewel-adorned dress at the London premiere of Mockingjay—Part 2.

The Me Before You actor and his wife welcomed their first child back on Jan. 20, 2016—so the future siblings will be close in age!