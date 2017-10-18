Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Expecting Baby No. 2

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are expecting their second child.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress debuted her baby bump on Oct. 16 at the Birks Jewellery U.K. Launch Party at Canada House in London, England. She wore a gorgeous, long-sleeved pink dress by Emilia Wickstead. She also wore her hair up and donned pretty hoop earrings.
Haddock revealed her first pregnancy on the red carpet, too. Although she and her Hunger Games hubby didn't formally announce they were pregnant, a growing baby bump could be spotted underneath her off-white jewel-adorned dress at the London premiere of Mockingjay—Part 2.
The Me Before You actor and his wife welcomed their first child Jan. 20, 2016—so the future siblings will be close in age!
Both celebrities have had successful acting careers. In addition to appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Haddock was in Transformers: The Last Knight. Claflin also played Finnick Odair in three Hunger Games films and starred in Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter's War. He also appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
But working in the entertainment industry isn't always as glamorous as it may seem. In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald Claflin talked about some of insecurities he faced with his body throughout his career.
"There's a filter on society that this is normal, but actually it's anything but normal," he said at one point, referencing how celebrities are expected to look in front of the camera.
Congratulations to the growing family!
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.