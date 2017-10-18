Adele returns!

E! News has your exclusive look at the first few minutes of this week's episode of the Grey's Anatomy web series Post-Op, and that means you get to enjoy a delightful visit from none other than Loretta Devine.

Devine played Richard's (James Pickens) wife Adele up until season nine, when Adele died of a heart attack after surgery. She was even nominated for two Emmys for the show, and won Outstanding Guest Actress for Grey's in 2011.

In the clip, she reminisces about her casting and the first time she ever appeared on the show in season two, right after Webber's brain surgery.