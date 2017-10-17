So who's greenlighting the Andy Warhol biopic starring Evan Peters? Anybody? Please? We need it.

Valerie Solanas (Lena Dunham) opened the show tonight with a quickie in the back of a car, all to get enough money ($10, but he only had $5) to buy bullets so she could shoot Andy Warhol (Peters). It wasn't hard to see how she could have been driven this far. He was an ass to her, dissing her script (which he apparently lost), telling her women couldn't be artists and that she looked so much prettier with makeup on.

She missed him a few times, but hit him with the last one, and suddenly we were back in 2017, where the cult was going full cult.