So who's greenlighting the Andy Warhol biopic starring Evan Peters? Anybody? Please? We need it.
Valerie Solanas (Lena Dunham) opened the show tonight with a quickie in the back of a car, all to get enough money ($10, but he only had $5) to buy bullets so she could shoot Andy Warhol (Peters). It wasn't hard to see how she could have been driven this far. He was an ass to her, dissing her script (which he apparently lost), telling her women couldn't be artists and that she looked so much prettier with makeup on.
She missed him a few times, but hit him with the last one, and suddenly we were back in 2017, where the cult was going full cult.
Kai (Peters), who was a legend for surviving his "assassination attempt," was now surrounded by dudes in matching clothes, leaving no room for the women who started the cult, like Beverly Hope (Adina Porter).
Just when she was beginning to lose faith, Frances Conroy was there to teach her about the feminist revolution, revealing her love affair with the man-hating Valerie Solanas, and divulging the incredible fact that after Valerie shot Andy and was sent away, Valerie's followers became the Zodiac killer.
Yes, you read that correctly. According to AHS, Valerie Solanas apparently plotted out the Zodiac murders, her followers carried them out, and then someone else took credit in the newspaper by getting those famous ciphers published, and then even committing one of the murders himself. That someone else turned out to be one of the two lone male members of the crew, and so all the women brutally murdered him.
Valerie went to the police and tried to take credit for the Zodiac murders, but the police laughed her off.
FX
Post history lesson, the women of Kai's cult tricked Harrison (Billy Eichner) into thinking they were throwing Kai a victory party, but it was actually a bone saw party that left Harrison dismembered and thrown in a pond.
And of course, just as we kind of suspected throughout the whole episode, Kai watched Beverly report this on the news...with Frances Conroy by his side. There is apparently no escaping this cult because literally everyone is in it, and half the point of the cult is to question the cult. We're suddenly beginning to doubt our firm belief that we could never ever be seduced by a cult and that's possibly the scariest thought we've had while watching this season so far.
Actually, just kidding, the scariest thought we've had is that it seems really easy to start a cult. This might be one of the best seasons of this show, but it also might be the most dangerous!
Don't start cults, people.
American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.