This Is Us Just Ended With a Surprising Reveal

Caution! Spoilers ahead for this week's episode of This Is Us!

The more Pearsons the merrier, right? 'Cause there's another one on the way!

In present day, all three of the Big 3 were obsessing over trying to gain some control--Randall wanted to take charge in taking care of Deja, Kevin was determined to heal his leg faster than was probably possible, and Kate was exercising and FitBit-checking like a madwoman.

Randall eventually had to relent and let Beth take over, Kevin gave into the painkillers and went back to work like nothing happened, but it turned out that Kate's obsessing was over more than her weight and fitting into a dress for a gig. She's actually six weeks pregnant!