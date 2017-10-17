katyperry/Instagram
katyperry/Instagram
There's a brand new craze taking Los Angeles by storm, and it has nothing to do with juice cleanses or vegan Mexican cuisine.
We're talking about the Museum of Ice Cream, and anyone with an active Instagram account knows it's been all the rage since opening their doors in May. Celebrities can't get enough of the L.A. location (MOI first opened in New York City to a 200,00-person wait list and there's now an exhibit in San Francisco), with Mother's Day seeing appearances from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Katy Perry alone.
Seriously major, right?
And aside from star sightings, visitors get to sample artisanal treats, splash around in a pool filled with 100 million sprinkles and pose amid the exhibitions. Yes, your social media followers will thank you later.
And great news for those still wanting to experience it! The Museum of Ice Cream just extended its L.A. run for a fifth and final time, with tickets going on sale tomorrow through December.
With tickets expected to sell out in no time at all, what better way to prepare for a visit than by seeing all the celebs that have had a blast. Scroll down and repeat: Hollywood screams, you scream, we all scream for the Museum of Ice Cream!
davidbeckham/Instagram
The British soccer star visited the popular L.A. attraction with the whole family including wife, Victoria, and their children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6. David and Brooklyn were all smiles as they posed in front of the museum's namesake neon sign in a post to Instagram. "Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad," he wrote.
museumoficecream/Instagram
The E! reality star snapped playful photos of herself and best friend, Jordyn Woods, during their day at the social media-friendly exhibit. The two BFFs were all giggles as they posed on the swings in the museum's "Banana Split Room."
drewbarrymore/Instagram
Girls' day! The Golden Globe winner took her daughters−Olive, 4 and Frankie, 3–to the museum and made sure to document the fun-filled journey, including a dip in the exhibit's sprinkle pool. "One must actually go inside to understand what it feels like!!!!!!!" wrote the actress in a post to Instagram. "This is just the best place!!!!!!"
Article continues below
tiffanithiessen/Instagram
The Cooking Channel host played around on the swings with children, Harper, 7 and Holt, 2, during their visit to the ice cream wonderland. "Swing if you love ice cream!!!!" wrote the actress in a post to Instagram.
katyperry/Instagram
The pop star rolled around in the museum's colorful sprinkle pool during her visit and seemed to get just a little carried away. "Might have to go to the dr tomorrow and have sprinkles pulled out of my ear holes," said the singer in an Instagram post. "Will update you tomorrow." We don't blame you, Katy!
museumoficecream/Instagram
The reality star chilled in the sprinkle pool with daughter Penelope, 5, as they were surrounded by bubbles and bubblegum pink balloons.
Article continues below
Beyonce/Instagram
World stop. The formerly pregnant Queen Bey posed with daughter Blue Ivy, 5, in the melted popsicle installation. The adorable duo wore matching dresses as they reached for the larger-than-life frozen treats.
beyonce/Instagram
Even the rap music mogul took a break from his busy schedule to spend the day with his girls as they roamed the vibrant museum and even took a pitstop to chill in the sprinkle pool.
laurenmillerrogen/Instagram
To document their trip to the museum, the actress decided to take a sprinkle-pool-selfie with her dad and comedian husband, Seth Rogen. "Went for a sprinkle swim with my two best guys at the incredible, amazing and delicious @museumoficecream in LA!" she captioned the photo on Instagram.
Article continues below
museumoficecream/Instagram
The reality star posed with daughter North West, 4, on her hip as she appeared to take a phone call on one of the old-school pay phones in the museum's pink room.
gwynethpaltrow/Instagram
The co-parents celebrated their daughter Apple's 13th birthday at the popular museum. "SO FUN," wrote Paltrow in a post to Instagram.
sarahmgellar/Instagram
"Throwing it back to this weekend when I went swimming in a pool of sprinkles," wrote the actress in a throwback post to Instagram.
Article continues below
museumoficecream/Instagram
The rapper hung around on the swings in the museum's "Banana Split Room" with 2-year-old daughter, Kensli.
museumoficecream/Instagram
The comedian and his family spent some quality time together as they made their way through the colorful installations. Hart posted a group photo to Instagram with the caption, "Family Fun."
museumoficecream/Instagram
This s--t is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S! The signer explored the ice cream dream with her sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, 8, and Appollo, 3. She also posed in front of a sea of hanging bananas giving us some major "Hollaback Girl" feels.
Article continues below
foodgod/Instagram
The reality star and BFF to Kim Kardashian took a "sprinkle bath" in the popular rainbow installation.
museumoficecream/Instagram
"I Learned Gummy Bears Got My Back...Had Phone Calls On A Pink With Bae...And Had A Sugar Party... all at The #MuseumOfIcecream," wrote the singer in a post to Instagram. Sounds like a pretty perfect day to us!
museumoficecream/Instagram
Ring ring! The actress struck a sassy pose as she appeared to take a very important call on the museum's pink vintage pay phones.
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.