Taylor Swift Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Wardrobe Room on "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video Set

"Welcome to wardrobe land."

Taylor Swift is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the wardrobe room on the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video set. The 27-year-old superstar released the highly-anticipated video at the end of August and since that time, the singer has been sharing set secrets with her Swifties.

In a video posted to YouTube Tuesday, Swift shows cameras around the wardrobe area. "This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and essentially I've just done the longest fitting of my entire life," Swift says.

Here's How Taylor Swift Transformed Into a Zombie for Her Look What You Made Me Do Music Video

Taylor Swift, Look What You Made Me Do, Music Video

Big Machine Label Group, LLC

She continues, "One of the craziest things about this video is that it's kind of like calling back to looks of previous album cycles." 

Swift takes fans through the archives of her wardrobe from her past tour outfits to music video outfits, like the T-shirt she wore in the "22" music video. She then shows the outfit she wore to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

"VMAs...first time I went pantsless," she jokes.

We also see Swift and her "former selves" on the set of the music video, where the singer talks about each of the outfits they're wearing.

"This is like VMAs, this is I think a promo shoot, this is ACM Awards, this is BMI Awards when I bleached my hair, that was a fun phase, wow," Swift says in the video.

Watch the video above to take a tour of the "LWYMMD" wardrobe room and see Swift dish on her past outfits!

Swift's album Reputation will be released on Nov. 10.

