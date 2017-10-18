"The challenge with this season was it's a lot about her trying to have revenge, and then it's also sort of about how revenge doesn't make any sense and doesn't lead anywhere great. I mean, the more you think about revenge, it's a remarkably inutile thing because you don't really end up with anything, so it's actually not really satisfying. And she tries different ways to get revenge, and ultimately it's not very satisfying," McKenna explains. "So we wanted something that would cover that idea, but then also the idea of progressing past that. So a lot of different ideas were discussed. Like more than the previous two seasons put together."

Bloom elaborates: This one, at first, our instinct was ‘Well she sees herself as the Glenn Close in this revenge movie.' But this season is actually quite propulsive, plot-wise. It's actually our most propulsive season. There's a lot of change. And so we worried that that theme song would, at a certain point—not to give anything away— would expire or seem regressive or not make sense anymore, really. So then I had a thought which was like, ‘Well, part of her problem this season is she doesn't know what story to tell herself.' Because this revenge narrative can only last in the short-term. You can't really tell yourself that for too long. So the idea of she's a character who relies on external things to define who she is, it was like, ‘Oh, well, what if is this is the season where she's stumbling around for anything to grab on to and hits this.'"