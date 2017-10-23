Nothing against your usual hairstyle, but this season it's all about the half-up ponytail to make a hair statement.

"It still feels young and playful, but it gets your hair off your face. For fall, I think it's nice to have some of your hair down, as opposed to all up in a full ponytail, which was better for summer," explains TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan.

Step one, of course, is getting the hair perfectly in place (you don't need to be a total pro, just watch Justine's tips in the video up top!). Once you've mastered that, though, she has three easy upgrades to help personalize the look. "I like to call this a Can't Stop, Won't Stop hairstyle because there are so many one-step ways you can take the look from day to night," she elaborates.