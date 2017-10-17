"Six-Pack Mom" Sarah Stage Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet Sarah Stage's newest family member.

Less than 24 hours after welcoming her second child, the social media personality often referred to as the "six-pack mom" is excited to share the first photo of her son named Logan Alexander.

In a photo obtained exclusively by E! News, the proud mom held her newborn tight as her husband Kris Jason and son James looked on in awe.

"We are so overjoyed and happy to welcome baby Logan into our family," the parents shared in a statement to us.

On Monday night, we learned baby Logan weighed in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces. He also measured 19 inches long.