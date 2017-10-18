Halloween is almost here!

In celebration of the holiday approaching, sisters Sara Foster and Erin Foster are revealing their Halloween costumes exclusively to E! News. So who are they going to be dressing up as this year? Melania Trump and Ivana Trump!

The celeb sisters partnered with SVEDKA Vodka at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles to whip up some Trump-inspired cocktails that will surely be the hit of any topical Halloween bash. Of course, there's the "Desperate Cheeto" modeled after President Donald Trump's orange-tinged skin as well as "The Combover," which is in reference to well...the obvious.

And yes, Sara and Erin totally nail the feuding figures' accents.