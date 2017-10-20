Bottoms up!
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are living their best lives while wine tasting in Santa Barbara with Khloe Kardashian.
"I swear, I've never gotten this drunk this quickly off of wine," the model confesses.
"You're drunk already?" Khloe wonders in surprise. "You guys are drinking all the glasses. I'm drinking sips."
But Koko eventually begins to feel a little left out as her sisters get more and more buzzed with each mouthful.
E!
"You both are wasted and I'm not," she tells Kourtney. "So not on your level, but I'm willing to take one for the team. You guys are having the best time, and I love watching you guys having so much fun."
Before leaving, Kourtney and Kendall make sure to finish off every last drop of vino. "I need to drink the rest of your red wine," Kourt tells Kendall before downing her entire glass.
"Nooo!" Kendall exclaims. Luckily, Khloe's leftover wine is still up for grabs. Score!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!