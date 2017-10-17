Leave it to Beyoncé to empower women, even on Halloween.
The Lemonade singer's pregnancy was full epic outfits that will forever be remembered. From the initial reveal to the photo of her one-month-old twins, her maternity wardrobe became noteworthy for its celebration of the body with curve-hugging, no-shame dresses, as well as her innovative use of nature and tinted veils. She transformed from being Queen Bey to Queen Mother during this special time in her life, and the world sat on the edge of its seat every time she stepped out.
Instead of looking for a maternity costume that probably won't do justice to your figure, you can channel Beyoncé, whose looks promise to make you look beautiful, sexy and empowered, while celebrating your body and your baby. The best part: You won't have to buy much to be a Queen Mother.
Check out our favorite Beyoncé-inspired maternity costumes below!
Queen Mother
Beyoncé's reveal of her pregnancy and twins, Rumi and Sir, are iconic. From now on, tinted veils and large floral arrangements will forever be associated with the birth of pop culture royalty. To channel "Queen Mother," head over a fabric store for colored mesh and pair with an oversized floral robe. Beautiful, empowering and easy—could you ask for more?
Sun Goddess
The pop culture sensation took her pregnancy glow to new level with her golden outfit, jewelry and crown at the 2017 VMAs. Channel your inner sun goddess with this epic maternity outfit.
Pop Idol
All that glitters is gold in a Beyoncé-inspired outfit. The Ivy Park owner channeled Michael Jackson in this outfit and it's amazing. All you need: a wide brimmed hat, LBD and a glittering jacket.
Mother Nature
Use your costume to celebrate your ability to bring new life! The Lemonade artist posed with a plant-like headdress that includes stems and flowers. Her effortless curls, flawless makeup and curve-hugging dress creates the perfect "Mother Nature" costume.
From the Garden
Henna Baby
Don't forget about your beautiful baby bump! Instead of trying hide her pregnancy, the singer decorated her stomach with henna tattoos, bringing more attention to the new life. She paired her skin art with an African-print headscarf and skirt, paying ode to her ancestry during her baby shower. Celebrate your heritage and new family with a similar ensemble for the holiday!
You and your baby bump are flawless!