Former Project Runway Finalist Mychael Knight Dead at 39

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion
Project Runway fans are mourning the loss of a talented fashion designer.
Season 3 contestant Mychael Knight died Tuesday morning in a Georgia hospital according to Obvious Mag. He was 39.
"We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly," the Knight family said in a statement to the publication. "He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy."
According to TMZ, the designer recently checking into a hospital where he was receiving treatment for intestinal issues.
Fans first met Mychael on the third season of Project Runway that aired on Bravo at the time. He would end up in fourth place behind fellow contestants Laura Bennett, Uli Herzner and winner Jeffrey Sebelia.
David Russell/Lifetime Networks
Judges Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia and Michael Kors were so impressed with Mychael's designs that he later competed in the third season of Project Runway All Stars where he placed eighth.
"We are saddened to hear about the passing of a member of the Project Runway family, designer Mychael Knight," Lifetime—which currently airs new episodes of Project Runway—said in a statement to E! News. "It's a loss of a great talent and we wish his family peace and solace during this difficult time."
Andy Cohen added, "I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip. You may also remember Mychael helping @IamSheree w/#SheBySheree on #RHOA. He was a straight out sweetheart #RIP."
After the show, the designer appeared on BET's Rip The Runway and designed a line of custom tees for Starbucks.
He also went on to work on his premiere namesake line Mychael Knight, unisex fragrance MajK and dressed several celebrities including Jennifer Hudson and Patti LaBelle.
"My dear talented friend. Thanks for loving my family. You were the FIRST designer to dress us for #BFV," Braxton Family Values star Towanda Braxton wrote on Instagram. "The fashion world will not be the same without you. #mychaelknight"
Nina Garcia added, "I was shocked to hear the news of Mychael's passing. He was such a talented, positive, and determined person and designer. He will surely be missed by his Project Runway family and all those who knew him."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.