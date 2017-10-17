Kit Harington Dressed Up as Jon Snow for a Halloween Party—And It's All Rose Leslie's Fault

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

When costume season rolls around, you either go big or go as your character.

Like so many couples, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were invited to a Halloween party earlier this month.

Before Kit could pick out the perfect outfit at a holiday store, his fiancée decided to take matters into her own hands with one special recommendation.

"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you If you don't wear it…You should do it,'" Kit recalled to heat magazine.

And if that wasn't funny enough, fans learned that the theme of the party was "bad taste." Oh, you're good Rose.

"It was really embarrassing," Kit shared with the publication. "The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, ‘You're sad man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'"

And for those wondering if the actor picked up the same costume from the set of the hit HBO series, we have your answer.

As it turns out, the special Jon Snow costume was from a local costume shop. Perhaps it's Party City's black fur cloak? We may never know.

Back in September, E! News confirmed Kit and Rose were in fact engaged and taking the next step in their romantic relationship. And while the pair try to keep their personal lives private, both parties can't help but gush about the other on occasion.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," Kit previously told Vogue Italia when recalling the time he fell in love with his co-star. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it's becomes very easy to fall in love."

