HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines hit up Daily Pop earlier today to dish on Chip's new book, Capital Gaines, and to discuss the future of their hit show, Fixer Upper, which they recently announced would be ending after season five.

When asked about why the show was ending in the middle of fan fever over the Waco, Texas-living couple, Joanna said, "It is bittersweet. I think for us, this season, five seasons, just felt right to close this chapter to this beautiful story."

The 39-year-old mother of four said, "Our kids are getting older for us and time seems to be slipping away faster so I think we wanted to take a step back and get refreshed and focus on what's next for us."

The couple are parents to Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.