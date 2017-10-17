Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich rose to fame with his role in 1996's horror mystery flick, Scream—a film that Harvey Weinstein helped make possible.

As you likely know, over the last several weeks more and more women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the massive Hollywood producer and even four of those women claimed he raped them.

In fact, Ulrich's Scream co-star Rose McGowan was one of the first women to make claims against Weinstein, opening up in the New York Times article that surfaced the allegations earlier this month. She later took to Twitter with claims that she was one of the women he allegedly raped, though Weinstein released a statement and denied any type of non-consensual sex.