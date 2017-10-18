Jessie James Decker Gets a "Sign" She's Ready to Try to Get Pregnant With Baby No. 3: "No More Pull Out Method!"

Jessie James Decker is finally ready to get pregnant with baby No. 3!

In a preview from tomorrow's Eric & Jessie, the country crooner and hubby Eric Decker are painting their house while talking about whether or not to expand their family.

"Are we going to have another baby or are we just going to stick with two?" Eric asks.

"I was wondering if I had maybe gotten pregnant because we got pregnant so easily last time when we decided to not be safe," Jessie admits. "And I will admit I was a little disappointed when I wasn't. So I feel like that's a sign that maybe I do want another baby."

"We can keep trying," Eric says.

"No more pull out method," Jessie cracks. "That's not fun anyway, is it?"

LOL!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

