Sacrebleu!

When Bill Condon was rounding out the cast for Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, he tried—and failed—to involve Beyoncé. He had worked with her before, when she played Deena Jones in his 2006 film Dreamgirls. To date, he's one of just two directors to put her in a musical—the first being Robert Townsend, who directed MTV's Carmen: A Hip Hopera.

"Isn't that weird?" Condon recently asked Yahoo! Movies. "God, it seems crazy!"

So, the director lobbied to work with her again. "I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast, but it wasn't a big enough part," he said. " She would have been a good feather duster."