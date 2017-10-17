Last night, the biggest names from all avenues of Hollywood came together for an empowering evening dedicated to celebrating the ladies.
Stars like this month's Elle covergirl Tessa Thompson as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart and so many more teamed up for ELLE's Women in Hollywood Awards, which couldn't have come at a better time.
Lawrence, Witherspoon and several others used their platform last night to speak out about unity among women as more and more ladies bravely step forward with their stories of sexual misconduct—not only in Hollywood, but everywhere.
But aside from the very important topic at hand, the ladies also made sure to enjoy themselves...After all, it was a celebration dedicated to all of their hard work!
Here are eight highlights from the evening:
1. Nikki Reed Shared Baby Photos With Nina Dobrev: Yes, you read that correctly. Ian Somerhalder's wife and his ex-girlfriend had a gush-fest over the couple's baby daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, who was born in July. We're told Dobrev just couldn't get over how cute she is!
2. Reese Witherspoon Gushed Over Julianne Hough's Hubby: An onlooker tells E! News Witherspoon came up to Hough to congratulate her on her wedding to Brooks Laich, which took place over the summer. The Big Little Lies actress told the dancer she's "so happy" for her and mentioned "how cute" Laichs is. Hough, of course, couldn't help but continue to gush over her man.
3. Laura Dern, J. Law and Witherspoon Got in a Good Giggle: Witherspoon spent a majority of the night beside her bestie and Big Little Lies co-star, Laura Dern. The two also took a moment to chat with J.Law, who had them cracking up with her comments.
4. Jessica Chastain "Happy" With Her Hubby: The actress was honored during the event, which was made all the more special with support from her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, who she married in June. "They look very happy," an insider dished about the couple, noting they walked through the ballroom arm-in-arm.
5. J.Law Embarrassed Over Her Cry-Face: Ahead of honoring J.Law, her film reel played for the audience. At one point, it showed a scene of her crying, and even she couldn't help but get a little embarrassed. We're told she yelled, "Oh, God!" out loud as it came on, and she told the audience during her speech that she's "horrified" by her face when she's crying. LOL! More proof that she's just like us.
6. Margot Robbie's Dress Broke on Stage: Actor Jay Hernandez introduced the Suicide Squad actress on stage, and as she went up to make her speech, her dress broke! Hernandez—being the great man that he is—stayed on stage to help hold it up as Robbie went on, addressing sexual harassment and touching on the topic of unity. "When you take away Hollywood, we are all just women," she told the crowd. "We are invincible when we come together."
7. Dern Encouraged the "Tribe" of Women: Despite her phone going off in the middle of her speech and causing a laugh, the Big Little Lies star got serious in addressing female empowerment. She said she felt a powerful "connection" among the "tribe of women" at the event. She went on to describe how the saying goes "every man for himself," but when it comes to the ladies, it's "every woman for each other."
8. Elle Commits to Ending Sexual Harassment in Hollywood: After the many powerful speeches, Elle appropriately announced its commitment to start an independent commission to end sexual harassment in the industry—a moment that received great applause.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams