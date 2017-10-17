Jessie James Decker Freaks Out While Taking Pregnancy Test in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek: "I Don't Want to Look at It!"

Will it be positive or negative?

In this sneak peek from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Eric & JessieJessie James Decker's sister Sydney Rae Bass convinces her to take a pregnancy test to find out if baby number three is on the way. "I just think you've been eating a lot," Sydney tells her. "You look skinny though!"

"I've been eating a lot because I've been working out a lot, so I've been burning more calories and I'm hungry!" Jessie responds.

Even though the singer admits she has been a little suspicious about her body and "tender" nipples, she doesn't like the pressure. "Why do you keep badgering me about this pregnancy test?" she asks.

"You know that Eric has been wondering as well," Sydney replies.

Jessie finally decides to give in to her sister's demands. "I'll do it right now," she says. "Get off my back!"

Afterward, Jessie is extremely anxious as she waits for the result to appear. "I don't want to look at it!" she says. "I'm freaking out!"

Eric Decker eventually walks into the bedroom to find out what's going on. See Jessie's reaction in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

