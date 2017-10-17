Will it be positive or negative?

In this sneak peek from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker's sister Sydney Rae Bass convinces her to take a pregnancy test to find out if baby number three is on the way. "I just think you've been eating a lot," Sydney tells her. "You look skinny though!"

"I've been eating a lot because I've been working out a lot, so I've been burning more calories and I'm hungry!" Jessie responds.

Even though the singer admits she has been a little suspicious about her body and "tender" nipples, she doesn't like the pressure. "Why do you keep badgering me about this pregnancy test?" she asks.