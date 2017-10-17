We believe in Cheddar Cheese.
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs serves as an executive producer on the new sitcom, with stars Brandon Micheal Hall as a local rapper-turned-mayor. And along with producing the series, Diggs is also creating original music for the show, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the music video for one of the songs.
May we present to you Mac Etcetera's (Diggs) "Cheddar Cheese," with features Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose. (Well, that's Mayor Courtney Rose now!) Warning: the song is super catchy and you will probably be singing it all day long until The Mayor's all-new episode airs tonight.
ABC
One of our favorite lyrics? "Breathalyze me...that ain't liquor, it's just all this game I got inside me."
In tonight's episode, Courtney is facing dismal approval ratings as he settles into his new role as mayor, as the Fort Grey community express their doubts about in his leadership abilities. In order to change their minds, Courtney comes up with a plan, and it's one that will also help him deal with Councilman Ed Gunt (David Spade).
As for what drew him to the role of unlikely mayor Courtney Rose, Hall told E! News, "The music aspect, and how that's woven into the political aspect, especially when dealing with hip hop. Hip hop was based in that, and so it was very nice to do research and just incorporate that."
The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9: 30 p.m. on ABC. And the series' original music is available on ABC.com