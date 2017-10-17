Solange is the artist to beat at the 2017 Soul Train Awards.

The singer-songwriter leads this year's list of honorees with seven total nominations, followed by Bruno Mars with six total nominations. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will be filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and will later air on BET and BET HER Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.

Here is the complete list of nominations (and two winners):

Don Cornelius Legend Award

Toni Braxton

Lady of Soul Award

SWV

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

SZA