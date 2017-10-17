Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin keep spinning that romance rumor mill!

The supermodel and the NBA player have been spotted hanging out together quite a bit over the last couple of months, sparking speculation that they may be romantically involved.

Things were only heightened Sunday night as multiple sources confirm to E! News the pair was spotted cuddling up at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

"They had a VIP group with a ton of security," one insider dished, noting that Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott,Jordyn Woods and Hailey Baldwin also tagged along. "They seemed to have fun."