Prince William Reveals Prince George Loves This Disney Movie

Prince George has something in common with one of his favorite Disney characters—they both can't wait to be king. 

While the 4-year-old's famous dad Prince William was busy visiting with children on board a Belmond British Pullman train during Monday's Charities Forum event, the Duke of Cambridge revealed what his son's on-screen favorites are. 

"He quite likes The Lion King. He's watched that a few times," Prince William shared with a youngster on the train. Additionally, according to his dad, little George enjoys The Octonauts on BBC and is a fan of the Lego movies. 

As it turns out, the young prince is just like any other little one when it comes to the TV screen. As his dad noted, "Trying to keep him off the television is hard work."

Whether it's coincidence or not, it certainly makes sense why the young future heir to the throne fancies the animal story. After all, Simba is animal royalty. 

While he's only 4 years old, Prince George takes his television time very seriously. As Prince William explained during a previous interview for BBC Radio 1, "George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters."

Rule #1 in Prince George's world: pay attention when The Lion King is on!

