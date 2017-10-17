Jordan Fisher had quite the night on Dancing With the Stars. Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold did their Disney night foxtrot to Fisher and Lin-Manuel Miranda's song "You're Welcome" from Moana, and received the season's first perfect score. Yep, all 10s from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
"Unbelievable. I don't really know how to put words to the emotions," he told E! News after the show. "My brain's just screaming right now. It felt like the best collaboration to be honest with you…It was an amazing week."
The duo got the first perfect score in week five, so what's next?
"We still have so much competition to go, should America keep us on and keep voting for us, so it's just a matter of getting better, continuing to do better," Fisher said.
"I think a huge thing to remember is we got perfect score tonight on the foxtrot, but we will never do the foxtrot again. We now have to do a completely different style, week after week," Arnold said.
One person who isn't competition any longer is Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse and her pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko. The duo was eliminated after receiving a 24 for their Rumba to "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.