It's the most wonderful Dancing With the Stars of the season!

Monday's "Disney Through the Ages" theme took viewers from the 1920s to the present, and of course, gave viewers the most magical night of the season. So it was fitting that the first perfect score of the season happened during the two-hour Disney extravaganza, with Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold landing 30 points.

Sadly, not every couple got their happy ending, as two pairs found themselves in the bottom two: Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. Say whaaa?!

And the couple eliminated on Disney Night was Sasha and Gleb, and we have to say, we're rather shocked, as the Pretty Little Liars star was impressive and improving each week.

"It was incredible, and I knew that it was going to be amazing but it totally blew my expectations away," Sasha said after her elimination. "This is obviously a very sad moment for me, but I'm just so thankful."