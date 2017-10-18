Kim Kardashian to the rescue!
In this hilarious clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and BFF Jonathan Cheban sneak into Khloe Kardashian's house to give her an unsolicited fashion makeover and secretly repack her suitcase for her upcoming trip to Santa Barbara.
As soon as Kim opens the door to Khloe's closet, Jonathan is shocked and dismayed by the display of clothing and shoes around the walls.
"Oh my god, it looks like My Super Sweet 16!" he exclaims, before grabbing a stiletto heel from the shelf. "What the hell are these? Holy crap! This is like five animals in one—a zebra, a snake, a pelican!"
"Cheesy as f--k!" Kim agrees.
Jonathan is eager to help as Kim gets to work putting together various looks for Khloe's weekend jaunt. Alas, he fails to impress Mrs. West when he suggests a printed bomber jacket.
"Don't even think about it," Kim scolds. "Literally, you're offending me." LOL!
Eventually, Kim is able to complete one ensemble to her satisfaction with a black blazer, a black bodysuit and a black leather skirt.
"That's beautiful—for a funeral!" Jonathan tells her. "It's pitch black! They don't wear it like this in Santa Barbara. It's a happy city."
But Kim is unbothered because she has a clear vision for her sister's style. "We got to be chic!" she says. "We got to be chic!"
See Kim hijack Khloe's wardrobe in the sneak peek above!
