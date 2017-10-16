Being a Hollywood actor isn't always about glitz, glamour and a gaggle of gals—sometimes it's about sticking to a regimented diet so you can tackle playing the role of a lifetime.

Friday Night Lights heartthrob Taylor Kitsch stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish on his upcoming roles and also talked about the actor's dramatic 30-pound weight loss to take on playing Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh for the upcoming six-part miniseries, Waco.

During his fourth visit to the show, the 36-year-old actor, who recently wrapped filming, told Ellen DeGeneres just how much he shed. "I lost 30 pounds."

When discussing the physical toll it had on his body, the actor simply said, "It sucks."

But the actor did say he was able to take off weight gradually. "I had four months to do it which is a healthier way to do it, so it's about 6 pounds or 7 pounds a month."