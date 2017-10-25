Nikki Bella Played a Huge Role in Lana's Journey to WWE Wrestler on Total Divas: "She Kept on Encouraging Me"
Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu have gone their separate ways.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former BFFs open up about their falling out—which will unfold in the upcoming third season of WAGS LA—and whether the rift in their longtime friendship can be repaired.
"I will always have lots of love for Autumn," Sasha tells us. "It's really unfortunate, but it just is what it is. I guess people just grow apart."
She continues, "I just like to be around authentic, real people. When I feel like something's off and it doesn't feel real, the core of my soul doesn't connect the same way and I'm not going to force it. But I wish her the best. Maybe in the future we can rekindle our friendship, but I don't know."
Meanwhile, Autumn also isn't ruling out the possibility of a reconciliation—with time.
"I think there's potential to have things grow," she admits. "I think one of us just has to make that phone call. I don't think it's a relationship that can't be salvaged, but some of the allegations she throws out, I still have to digest and dissect the situation some more."
In the meantime, she's focusing on herself, her family and her solid friendships with new WAGS LA cast members Dominique Penn and Michelle Quick.
"We talk every day, laugh about the stupidest stuff, get our kids together—and that's what real friendships are," Autumn explains of her bond with the two women. "You come in this sport together and you go through the same trials and tribulations together, so you want to know when it's all done that you're still going to be together."
Make sure to tune into season three of WAGS LA to see how Sasha and Autumn's feud plays out!
Watch the season three premiere of WAGS Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m., only on E!