Chip Gaines' upcoming memoir is a must-read for any Fixer Upper fanatic.

Titled Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned From Doing Stupid Stuff, Chip pulls the curtain back on his and wife Joanna Gaines' home remodeling empire. Readers will get to know the fun-loving HGTV star like never before, as he discusses life growing up in Coleyville, Tex., descending into a "deep depression" over his failed baseball career and the moment Jo expressed her desire to shut Magnolia Homes down forever.

Chip also serves up a healthy dose of inspiration, with thoughtful messages on pioneering an entrepreneurial spirit, picking up the pieces after facing adversity and his and Jo's "big secret" to happily owning a business together.

Before picking up Capital Gaines, read on for eight secrets from the force behind Fixer Upper: