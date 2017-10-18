It's been a good run, Joan Rangers.

After more than two decades of laughs, Fashion Police will air its series finale Fashion Police: The Farewell on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Melissa Rivers, current co-host and EP of the show since the beginning, the series finale will include footage from a never-before-seen episode featuring the late Joan Rivers.

In a sneak peek of the un-aired ‘80s-themed episode above, Joan jokes about E!'s first family the Kardashians while analyzing Joan Collins' 1985 fashion. "For those of you out there who don't even know what Dynasty was, each week insanely wealthy people got married and divorced and slept around. They had no shame," Joan says. "It was like Keeping Up With the Kardashians except with big shoulders instead of big asses." LOL!