So...Blake Lively Just Wore a 3-Piece Menswear-Inspired Suit

James Devaney/GC Images
Is menswear for women the next fall trend?
In case you missed it, Blake Lively put on a full-on fashion show today, appearing in five different outfits before 3:30 p.m. EST. We haven't been able to stop talking about her fashion choices since the runway in Manhattan began. A houndstooth jumpsuit, a bright yellow three-piece ensemble, an appliquéd and sequined sleeveless dress, a burgundy leather coat (that's to die for) paired with embroidered knee-high boots—Blake, wherever you're going, we'd like an invite.
There was one outfit that stole the show: her head-to-toe menswear from the Ralph Lauren Fall 2017 collection. Unlike the others, this outfit really made us ask, "Do we love this look or hate it?"
This outfit is all about the details. So before you come to a decision, make sure you take a good look at every component.
The three-piece suit includes a coat, suit jacket and tailored pants, all in gray plaid. She wears the coat over her shoulders, giving us a clearer view of the jacket underneath. Unlike most blazers made for woman, it doesn't have a cinched waist. But, the six-button jacket actually appears flattering on her, as the top buttons align to her bust.
Blake pairs her suit with a white button-down, burgundy necktie tie and pocket squares. While we saw menswear-inspired deigns at NYFW, adding the men's accessories to her pantsuit takes this trend to the next level.
The light purple and blue pocket squares, in particular, offer a color contrast to the otherwise two-toned outfit and instantly grabs our attention.
The slim fit of the pants and crop at the ankle add another subtle feminine note, bringing attention to her legs. And, her boots add height and great detail to her cropped pants.
The mother-of-two does add a feminine twist with her brown Michael Kors alligator satchel, heeled ankle boots and jewelry. The burgundy studs and ring pair well with her tie and boots.
If only Ryan Reynolds had a matching suit and the couple twinned for the day.
Thoughts? Tell us below!
