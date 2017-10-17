Things are getting seriously dangerous for Nikki Bella!

The WWE superstar is facing a tough diagnosis after injuring her neck again. J.J. Garcia accompanies his big sister to her doctor's appointment where she will find out whether she gets to wrestle at WrestleMania 33.

"I'm feeling really nervous," Nikki shares. "I know that at the end of this appointment I will find out if I will be in WrestleMania or I won't be."