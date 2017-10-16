Freddie is growing up!
One Direction fans are gushing over a new pic of Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth's son. On Sunday, Jungwirth shared a pic with Freddie outside on a sidewalk in Beverly Hills. One Instagram user commented, "I love it! Freddie is so handsome, my God. He's a little Louis." While another wrote, "Awwww he is so cute."
Another Instagram user also noted that they think Freddie looks like his dad and commented, "HE LOOKS JUST LIKE LOUIS OMG WTF AWWWWWWWWW."
This January, Freddie will celebrate his second birthday. Tomlinson and Jungwirth welcomed their son into the world in Jan. 2016. Days later, Tomlinson posted an adorable photo of himself holding the baby and shared his name. "Meet my little lad, Freddie," he captioned the sweet pic.
Though Tomlinson and Jungwirth are not together, they did reunite last January to celebrate Freddie's first birthday.
Who do you think baby Freddie looks more like, mom or dad?
Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think about the latest pic!