Everything You Want to Know About Sophie Turner's Engagement Ring

Look at that rock!

Over the weekend, Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, announced their engagement on social media, and we're still drooling over the Game of Thrones star's shiny new sparkler.

Here's everything we know about her gorgeous engagement ring:

According to certified gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue from The Jewelry Appraiser Inc, the ring includes a stunning pear-shaped center stone and weighs a whopping three carats—making it a ring fit for royalty and worthy of Sansa Stark's approval. The diamond ring also came with a hefty price tag. Villepigue estimated that the ring cost between $25,000 and $30,000. Turner wore a stunning diamond band with her ring.

Nice work, Joe!