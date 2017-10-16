Cate Blanchett vs. Harry Styles!

The two A-list stars have been spotted wearing similar styles lately, so who's rocking the clothes the best? Blanchett is addressing her fashion doppelganger in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

While making an appearance on The Ellen Show Monday, host DeGeneres shows the actress pictures of her and Styles' look-alike outfits. DeGeneres asks Blanchett in the video above, "You always have such great style...and speaking of style, Harry Styles...someone is showing pictures, have you seen these yet? That Harry Styles is copying your outfits? Have you seen this?"