After Hollywood boycotted Twitter as part of the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement, Alyssa Milano returned to the social platform to show the magnitude of sexual assault and harassment.

The Project Runway All Stars judge tweeted a call-to-action asking people to speak out about being sexually harassed or assaulted by replying to her tweet with the words "Me Too."

"Me Too," the Charmed star shared on Twitter. "Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."