Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show PDA at LAX

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong, judging from a recent appearance.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model and daughter of Lionel Richie were photographed together at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, walking and holding hands. They were later spotted going through TSA security with their shoes off.

Scott and Sofia did not speak to reporters. On Saturday, she posted on her Instagram Stories feed a photo taken from a first class seat on a flight operated by the German airline Lufthansa. She tweeted that she was headed to Milan.

On Sunday, she shared videos of herself arriving at a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign at a Foot Locker store. Last week, it was announced Sofia is the new celebrity spokesmodel for the line. Scott was not seen.

He had, however, represented the brand on her behalf when they walked through LAX, where he sported a navy Adidas tracksuit as the two made their way through the airport. Sofia wore a black cami, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black suede boots.