Woody Allen has weighed in on Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal, saying it is "sad" for the victims as well as for the producer himself.

The famed director, whose own daughter has accused him of sexual abuse—a claim he denied, spoke to the BBC in an interview posted on Sunday.

"The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved," he said. "Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up.

"There's no winners in that, it's just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that," he added.