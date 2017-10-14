Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's Best Sister Moments

Yolanda Hadid has got herself two very beautiful daughters.
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, two of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress' three children, are both among the fasting rising stars in the fashion industry. Over the past few years, they've walked runways of top designers and modeled in the most prestigious ad campaigns.
They're also best friends.
"TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid," Gigi, 22, wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a photo of her as a child, holding her then-newborn baby sister as Yolanda hands her to her.
Gigi posted this photo on Instagram just before Bella's 21st birthday.
Gigi posted this sweet pic on Bella's 21st birthday.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The two share a cute moment at the 2015 CFDA Awards.
Article continues below
WWD/REX Shutterstock
The two walk the catwalk at the Tommy Hilfiger spring-summer 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.
Photographer Group / Splash News
The two leave the Nice Guy club and restaurant.
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The two pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2016 Costume Institute Benefit, aka the Met Ball, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The twi pose backstage prior to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The sisters spent time in Disneyland Paris.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The sisters pose at the TommyLand Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California in February 2017.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
The sisters appear in New York in July 2017.
Gigi had also shared another photo of the two as kids, with her feeding Bella a bottle.
"HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY MY ANGELIC SISTER @BELLAHADID !!!" she wrote. "There are no words for how much I love you. You know I've been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you'll ever know. You have always marched to your own drum, and you make me so so proud."
"You are loving, kind, driven, perseverant, and forever cool af," she continued. "You have a power to empathize with everyone & love always, and you make so many people happy in doing so! So excited to celebrate tonight - Cheers to YOU Bella Kai Kai...I LOVE U MY LIL SISSYPOP."