Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's Best Sister Moments

Yolanda Hadid has got herself two very beautiful daughters.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, two of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress' three children, are both among the fasting rising stars in the fashion industry. Over the past few years, they've walked runways of top designers and modeled in the most prestigious ad campaigns.

They're also best friends.

"TOMORROW WILL BE 21 YEARS SINCE I MET MY FOREVER BESTIE @bellahadid," Gigi, 22, wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a photo of her as a child, holding her then-newborn baby sister as Yolanda hands her to her.