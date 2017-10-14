Kacey Musgraves Is Married: Country Singer Weds Ruston Kelly

Here comes the bride!

Kacey Musgraves is a married woman. The 29-year-old country singer married fiancé Ruston Kelly on Saturday evening in Tennessee, her rep told People.

Musgraves had teased the wedding on Twitter earlier in the day, posting bride and hearts emojis and writing "Today."

"I'm like, getting married today," Kelly tweeted two hours earlier.

"Last night as a bachelor. Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn't be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union," he wrote on Instagram late on Friday.

Oh hey Sawyer are you so pumped for this wedding

A post shared by RUSTON KELLY (@rustonkelly) on

Their dog was also ready for his human parents to tie the knot.

Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Kelly had proposed to Musgraves last Christmas.

"I didn't say yes...I said HELL YESSSS!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Last night, the best man I've ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I've ever been asked. ♥ I finally know what everyone means when they say 'you just know.'"

